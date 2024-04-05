Share on email (opens in new window)

A man detained at Fulton County Jail was fatally stabbed Thursday, the facility's second inmate death of the year. Why it matters: The overcrowded, deteriorating jail is under a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. There were 10 reported deaths there in 2023.

The latest: The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said inmate Edward Cherry, 36, repeatedly stabbed Leonard Fortner, 37, in their housing zone day room at 6:24pm.

Fortner was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:39pm.

Context: The sheriff's office said Cherry and Fortner were being held without bond.

Cherry has been detained on numerous charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, since April 5, 2020.

Fortner was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with criminal damage to property.

Friction point: Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat wants the county to construct a new jail, or transport detainees to another jail in Georgia or out-of-state.

But community activists say a larger facility isn't the answer, and detainees being unable to afford bond and not facing indictments for months contributes to the lack of space.

By the numbers: Michael Collins, senior director of state and local government affairs at Color of Change, a racial and social justice organization, said in a statement on Friday that the Rice Street facility's population is down from 2,500 last summer to 1,700 currently.

Yes, but: Collins wants Fulton to end cash bail, clear its case backlog, and further reduce its jail population.

"Fortner's death is a consequence of inaction," Collins said.

What's next: Fortner's body will be autopsied, and Atlanta police are investigating his death.