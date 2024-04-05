Fulton County Jail inmate fatally stabbed
A man detained at Fulton County Jail was fatally stabbed Thursday, the facility's second inmate death of the year.
Why it matters: The overcrowded, deteriorating jail is under a civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. There were 10 reported deaths there in 2023.
The latest: The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said inmate Edward Cherry, 36, repeatedly stabbed Leonard Fortner, 37, in their housing zone day room at 6:24pm.
- Fortner was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:39pm.
Context: The sheriff's office said Cherry and Fortner were being held without bond.
- Cherry has been detained on numerous charges, including aggravated assault and kidnapping, since April 5, 2020.
- Fortner was arrested on Jan. 2 and charged with criminal damage to property.
Friction point: Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat wants the county to construct a new jail, or transport detainees to another jail in Georgia or out-of-state.
- But community activists say a larger facility isn't the answer, and detainees being unable to afford bond and not facing indictments for months contributes to the lack of space.
By the numbers: Michael Collins, senior director of state and local government affairs at Color of Change, a racial and social justice organization, said in a statement on Friday that the Rice Street facility's population is down from 2,500 last summer to 1,700 currently.
Yes, but: Collins wants Fulton to end cash bail, clear its case backlog, and further reduce its jail population.
- "Fortner's death is a consequence of inaction," Collins said.
What's next: Fortner's body will be autopsied, and Atlanta police are investigating his death.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.