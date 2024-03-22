Share on email (opens in new window)

A bold vision to create a 100-mile linear park along the Chattahoochee River is $3 million closer to becoming a reality. Why it matters: The Trust for Public Land's Chattahoochee RiverLands project aims to increase access and protect the metro Atlanta river from Buford Dam to Newnan.

How it works: The funding award comes from Georgia's Outdoor Stewardship Program, a voter-approved state fund that offers grants to cities, counties and nonprofits to build parks and protect wildlife habitats.

The program is funded by sales tax revenue on outdoor equipment like fishing rods, kayaks and other recreational equipment.

Zoom in: RiverLands and Cobb County will use the funding to build out Gateway Park, the project's regional trailhead. Plans call for a kayak launch, boat ramp, bathrooms and parking area.

The 12-acre park will also include a link to the Silver Comet Trail. It is expected to open in 2026, TPL said in a statement.

Zoom out: A number of coastal Georgia projects made the $20.6 million list approved Thursday by state lawmakers.

They include a Jekyll Island wildlife corridor and park on retired golf course holes ($1.6 million), habitat restoration projects ($629,500) and a 3,900-acre expansion of a wildlife management area near Cumberland Island ($2.1 million).

Rendering: Courtesy of Chattahoochee RiverLands