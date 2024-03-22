Chattahoochee RiverLands gets funding $3 million funding boost
A bold vision to create a 100-mile linear park along the Chattahoochee River is $3 million closer to becoming a reality.
Why it matters: The Trust for Public Land's Chattahoochee RiverLands project aims to increase access and protect the metro Atlanta river from Buford Dam to Newnan.
How it works: The funding award comes from Georgia's Outdoor Stewardship Program, a voter-approved state fund that offers grants to cities, counties and nonprofits to build parks and protect wildlife habitats.
- The program is funded by sales tax revenue on outdoor equipment like fishing rods, kayaks and other recreational equipment.
Zoom in: RiverLands and Cobb County will use the funding to build out Gateway Park, the project's regional trailhead. Plans call for a kayak launch, boat ramp, bathrooms and parking area.
- The 12-acre park will also include a link to the Silver Comet Trail. It is expected to open in 2026, TPL said in a statement.
Zoom out: A number of coastal Georgia projects made the $20.6 million list approved Thursday by state lawmakers.
- They include a Jekyll Island wildlife corridor and park on retired golf course holes ($1.6 million), habitat restoration projects ($629,500) and a 3,900-acre expansion of a wildlife management area near Cumberland Island ($2.1 million).
