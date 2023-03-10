Cobb County land needed to make a 100-mile linear park along the Chattahoochee River is now in safe hands, the Trust for Public Land says.

What's happening: The environmental nonprofit this week bought a roughly 9-acre parcel at the corner of Mableton Parkway and Discovery Boulevard that will become the first regional trailhead of Chattahoochee RiverLands.

Early plans also call for a spot to launch kayaks, restrooms, picnic areas, and playgrounds.

Zoom out: Led by TPL with support from more than 60 groups, the linear park would run from Buford Dam at Lake Lanier to Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Coweta County.

It would include the existing Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Details: The property is at the southern end of a 3-mile greenway trail linking Mableton to Smyrna, TPL said. The trailhead will also link to the under-construction Mableton Parkway Trail, linking the river and Silver Comet Trail.

The nonprofit wants to open the trailhead in 2026, and once the property is built out it will donate the land to Cobb County's parks department.

What's next: TPL will hire a design firm and work with the public to "determine what these sites will look like, what features they will include and what experience visitors can expect."