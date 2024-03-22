Bellwood Coffee is Atlanta's favorite coffee shop

Share on email (opens in new window)

The dust clears, and a champion stands victorious. Bellwood Coffee is crowned the winner of Axios Atlanta's favorite coffee shop tournament. Zoom in: Brothers Joel and Charles Norman, along with friends Ben Shaum and Tommy Keough, launched Bellwood as a mobile coffee business in 2018.

They now have three locations: their flagship cafe in Riverside and set-ups in Midtown's 1776 Building and The Victorian.

What they're saying: "We're all just out here trying to make our mommas proud," Joel Norman told Axios. He also extended a hand to the team at runner-up Brash, whom he considers good friends.

What's next: We hereby award Bellwood bragging rights and a set of steak knives. Congrats.