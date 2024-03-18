Bracket: Axios Visuals Coffee. A single sip can catapult you and your day to soaring heights. So who in Atlanta brews the best? Why it matters: Atlanta has a wealth of great coffee spots, many of which are locally owned. Some even roast their own beans.

Then there were two. Who will stand as champion of Atlanta's coffee shops?

Zoom in: In one corner we have Brash, the stripped-down shipping-container coffee shop in West Midtown with locations in The Works and the Atlanta History Center.

In the other there's Bellwood, the Riverside cafe with locations in East Atlanta Village and Midtown.

The bottom line: Your favorite coffee shop provides you with so much: caffeine, free wifi, crushes, etc. Show them you care.

What's next: Polls closed at 4pm on Thursday. Find out more about the winner in the Friday edition of Axios Atlanta.