Weekend events: Atlanta Fair, jazz, Maze's last tour
Thursday is called Friday Eve for a reason. Here are some of the cool events happening around Atlanta this weekend.
🎡 Head to the Atlanta Fair at Georgia State Stadium before it ends on April 7. (Monday-Sunday)
🎤 Join the final tour of R&B legend Frankie Beverly & Maze at State Farm Arena. (Friday)
📽️ Watch the latest documentaries at the Limelight Theater during Atlanta Docufest. (Saturday–Sunday)
🐎 Drink wine and ride horses with friends at Sip & Ride in Canton. (Saturday)
🦸🏼 Visit OutlantaCon — Atlanta's LGBTQ+ convention for sci-fi, pop culture, and gaming — at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast. (Friday-Sunday)
🎷 Enjoy free music with the family in Piedmont Park during the Atlanta Jazz Festival. (Thursday through May 27)
🔬Speaking of Piedmont Park, go to the grand finale of the Atlanta Science Festival. (Saturday).
🏀 Get tickets to the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets game at the State Farm Arena. (Saturday)
🌸 The Barenaked Ladies are headlining the free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in Blackburn Park. (Saturday-Sunday)
🚴 Register to join hundreds of cyclists in Buckhead for the first-ever Big Peach Social Ride on PATH400. (Sunday)
💃🏻 South Korean girl group Ive will perform at the State Farm Arena. (Sunday)
