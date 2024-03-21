Weekend events: Atlanta Fair, jazz, Maze's last tour

Share on email (opens in new window)

Frankie Beverly of Maze performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 2022. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Thursday is called Friday Eve for a reason. Here are some of the cool events happening around Atlanta this weekend. 🎡 Head to the Atlanta Fair at Georgia State Stadium before it ends on April 7. (Monday-Sunday)

🎤 Join the final tour of R&B legend Frankie Beverly & Maze at State Farm Arena. (Friday)

📽️ Watch the latest documentaries at the Limelight Theater during Atlanta Docufest. (Saturday–Sunday)

🐎 Drink wine and ride horses with friends at Sip & Ride in Canton. (Saturday)

🦸🏼 Visit OutlantaCon — Atlanta's LGBTQ+ convention for sci-fi, pop culture, and gaming — at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast. (Friday-Sunday)

🎷 Enjoy free music with the family in Piedmont Park during the Atlanta Jazz Festival. (Thursday through May 27)

🔬Speaking of Piedmont Park, go to the grand finale of the Atlanta Science Festival. (Saturday).

🏀 Get tickets to the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets game at the State Farm Arena. (Saturday)

🌸 The Barenaked Ladies are headlining the free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in Blackburn Park. (Saturday-Sunday)

🚴 Register to join hundreds of cyclists in Buckhead for the first-ever Big Peach Social Ride on PATH400. (Sunday)

💃🏻 South Korean girl group Ive will perform at the State Farm Arena. (Sunday)