Mar 1, 2024 - Things to Do

There's never a dull moment in Atlanta, so let's March into some of the coolest events happening this month. 🧪 The Atlanta Science Festival connects kids and families to education with hands-on and interactive events. (March 9-23)

💅 RuPaul returns to his Atlanta roots with a show at The Tabernacle. (March 10)

👩‍🎤 Jenny Lewis' Joy'All Ball tour takes the stage at The Eastern. (March 12)

☘️ Everybody's Irish on St. Patrick's Day, so bring your family together at Atlanta's St. Patrick's Parade on Peachtree Street in Midtown. (March 16)

🏀 The Atlanta Hawks host Eastern Conference heavyweights including the Celtics, Cavaliers and Bucks at State Farm Arena this month.

💭 Wil's thought bubble: I'd attend the New Orleans Pelicans game if the King Cake Baby was there.

😹 Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron goes All-In at Buckhead Theatre. (March 22)

🥁 Live and Barenaked Ladies headline the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival (March 23-24)

🎸 Indie rocker Kurt Vile and the Violators play Variety Playhouse with Weak Signal. (March 28)