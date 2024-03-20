Aviva by Kameel, the beloved Mediterranean restaurant manned by one of Atlanta's most gregarious chefs, is opening a third location later this year in Buckhead. Why it matters: Every Atlantan's bucket list should include a tahini-topped falafel served by Kameel Srouji, who owns and operates the restaurant with his son, Nas.

Zoom in: The new spot, located at Buckhead Landing at Piedmont and Peachtree roads, will serve the same falafel, salmon and shawarma that's won over countless workers, residents and college students at the Downtown and Midtown locations.

Yes, but: Unlike other locations, the Buckhead Aviva has its own outdoor patio and will serve a limited beer and wine menu, Nas Srouji told Axios.

The location also has more parking and will benefit from nearby apartments and businesses like Golf Galaxy, Publix and Carter's, says Nas. He says he also scouted locations in West Midtown and Sandy Springs.

Fun fact: Dine-in guests will have the option of China dishes, says Nas, who's testing more eco-friendly containers and cutlery to reduce waste and make the restaurant more sustainable.