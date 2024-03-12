Georgia election results: Trump and Biden win

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

President Biden and former President Trump walked away with victories in Georgia's presidential primary on Tuesday. Why it matters: Neither candidate faced any serious opposition on the low-stakes ballot, but the contests provide an insight into voters' engagement and energy levels.

Zoom in: The Associated Press called the races for the 2020 rivals within minutes of polls closing Tuesday night.

The big picture: Georgia's March 12 primary was presidential in nature, so no down-ballot races were determined.