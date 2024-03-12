Mar 12, 2024 - Election

Georgia election results: Trump and Biden win

President Biden and former President Trump walked away with victories in Georgia's presidential primary on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Neither candidate faced any serious opposition on the low-stakes ballot, but the contests provide an insight into voters' engagement and energy levels.

Zoom in: The Associated Press called the races for the 2020 rivals within minutes of polls closing Tuesday night.

The big picture: Georgia's March 12 primary was presidential in nature, so no down-ballot races were determined.

  • Voters will return to the polls in May to decide primary challenges for congressional seats — including a new GOP-leaning district in the north suburbs — and state legislative seats.
  • The Democratic primary for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' position will also be determined then.
