U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Georgia, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Eric Lee for The Washington Post via Getty Images

After approval of a new set of GOP-drawn political maps, Georgia Democrats are switching districts or saying farewell to the state Capitol to avoid bruising primaries against colleagues. Why it matters: U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones said the new court-ordered maps "fully complied" with his order to create new majority-Black districts. But they are also working as the GOP majority intended by targeting Democratic incumbents.

Zoom in: On the congressional level, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath of the majority Democratic 7th District will switch to a newly created 6th District west of Atlanta.

This comes just a few years after she switched into the 7th District after the prior Republican maps turned the swing 6th district she originally represented into a majority GOP seat.

Meanwhile: U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, who was elected in 2023 to that Republican-leaning 6th District, says he'll in turn run for the now-Republican 7th.

Threat level: Much of the rest of the shake-up is so far concentrated in the Georgia House of Representatives, where several incumbents have been drawn into the same new district, the AJC reports.

Smyrna: This week, Democratic state Rep. Doug Stoner said he won't run again in order to avoid an intra party fight with his colleague, state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, one of the party's rising stars.

Lawrenceville: Democratic state Rep. Gregg Kennard also won't run against House minority whip Rep. Sam Park, the first openly gay man and first Asian American Democrat elected to the state Legislature.

East Atlanta: Democratic Reps. Saira Draper and Becky Evans will, however, compete against each other in one of the state's progressive strongholds. Evans was first elected in 2018, and Draper in 2022.

Griffin: Reps. David Knight of Griffin and Beth Camp of Concord are the only GOP lawmakers drawn into the same district.

But Knight is expected to be appointed to a state post, per the AJC.

Of note: The plaintiffs could still appeal the redrawn districts. However, the new maps are unlikely to change before the end of the 2024 election cycle.