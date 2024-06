One of Atlanta's most forward-thinking developers is opening a luxury boutique hotel and social club along the Beltline's Eastside Trail this summer. Why it matters: Wonder where your out-of-town guests could stay along the Beltline that's not an Airbnb? Here's a very cool option — if you can manage to snag a room.

Zoom in: The 16-floor tower known as FORTH Atlanta is wrapped in a diagrid (new word alert) and will include a 196-room hotel and 39 apartment-style rooms for extended stays.

Developed by New City Properties, the tower is part of an 11-acre development that includes Mailchimp's new office.

Amenities include an Italian steakhouse, pool-adjacent, "Mediterranean-inspired" restaurant, lobby cafe and bar, and rooftop cocktail lounge.

In addition, you'll find a 350-person events space, two-story fitness center, and spa.

Plus: A wood-burning fireplace in the lobby (one of several throughout the building) so big you could park a small car inside it.

What's next: New City says it will announce more on the social club membership and pricing in the coming months.

The events space. Rendering: Courtesy of Method Co.

One of FORTH's four food-and-beverage concepts. Rendering: Courtesy of Method Co.