Mailchimp opens the doors to new Beltline HQ
Mailchimp, the homegrown, bootstrapped success story of Atlanta's tech scene, has a new home.
Why it matters: The Intuit-owned email marketing company has out-charmed its previous space.
Flashback: The tech company's old office in nearby Ponce City Market occupied two expansive floors and won over workers with collaborative spaces and endearing touches, like local artwork and co-founder Dan Kurzius' skateboard collection.
- The new space totaling roughly 360,000 square feet fills a 10-story tower at New City Properties' Fourth Ward development along the Beltline's Eastside Trail.
Driving the news: On Wednesday, Kurzius and Mailchimp executives showed off the new office space — once built out, the tower can house up to 1,000 employees, Mailchimp said — to civic officials, corporate partners and media.
Details: Dozens of murals and art by local, national and international artists including Wayne White cover the walls. Each floor's aesthetic is dedicated to an art movement.
Zoom in: Floors are color-coded and broken up by "neighborhoods." Breakout rooms are "storefronts" with dreamed-up brands like Beanagerie Coffee or The 7th Floor's Finest Hunk of Junk Candy Company.
- In addition to the fitness center, grab-and-go cafeteria, and event spaces, a dedicated maker space provides 3D printers, yarn and other materials that employees can use to get creative or relax.
- Designers continued the tradition of the tiki lounge. Suspended from the ceiling you'll find a shark that's managed to make every Mailchimp move to a bigger and better space, Kurzius said.
The bottom line: Employers can use carrots and sticks to woo workers back to the office. A place where people want to be and think also works wonders.
