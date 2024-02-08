Mailchimp opens the doors to new Beltline HQ

Share on email (opens in new window)

The all hands space at Mailchimp's new headquarters. Photo: Courtesy of Mailchimp

Mailchimp, the homegrown, bootstrapped success story of Atlanta's tech scene, has a new home.

Why it matters: The Intuit-owned email marketing company has out-charmed its previous space.

Flashback: The tech company's old office in nearby Ponce City Market occupied two expansive floors and won over workers with collaborative spaces and endearing touches, like local artwork and co-founder Dan Kurzius' skateboard collection.

The new space totaling roughly 360,000 square feet fills a 10-story tower at New City Properties' Fourth Ward development along the Beltline's Eastside Trail.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, Kurzius and Mailchimp executives showed off the new office space — once built out, the tower can house up to 1,000 employees, Mailchimp said — to civic officials, corporate partners and media.

Details: Dozens of murals and art by local, national and international artists including Wayne White cover the walls. Each floor's aesthetic is dedicated to an art movement.

Zoom in: Floors are color-coded and broken up by "neighborhoods." Breakout rooms are "storefronts" with dreamed-up brands like Beanagerie Coffee or The 7th Floor's Finest Hunk of Junk Candy Company.

In addition to the fitness center, grab-and-go cafeteria, and event spaces, a dedicated maker space provides 3D printers, yarn and other materials that employees can use to get creative or relax.

Designers continued the tradition of the tiki lounge. Suspended from the ceiling you'll find a shark that's managed to make every Mailchimp move to a bigger and better space, Kurzius said.

The bottom line: Employers can use carrots and sticks to woo workers back to the office. A place where people want to be and think also works wonders.

Open office space. Photo: Courtesy of Mailchimp

The maker space. Photo: Courtesy of Mailchimp

The C-suite lobby. Photo: Courtesy of Mailchimp