Atlanta's new show: "Perimeter" on BET+

Donovan Christie Jr. and Ava Mone't star in the new BET+ series "Perimeter" set in Atlanta in the 1990s. Photo: Courtesy of BET+

The new TV series "Perimeter" blends hip-hop, drugs, politics, love and racism all against the backdrop of 1990s Atlanta. Behind the scenes: The BET+ drama is directed by Armani Ortiz, who worked behind the camera for Tyler Perry's 2023 documentary, "Maxine's Baby."

Premise: "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's" Tatyana Ali plays Connie Dawn, a hairstylist and mother of Spelman College sophomore Paige Dawn (Ava Mone't), who's dating a drug dealer while Paige's father, Councilman Robert Dawn (Donovan Christie Jr.), throws his morals aside to become Atlanta's next mayor.

The story is told amid Atlanta's "Freaknik" event and its global Olympic spotlight.

What they're saying: "We pulled from everything possible — David Fincher … 'Reservoir Dogs' ... and some of our favorite films in terms of how we wanted [the series] edited and structured," Ortiz told Axios.

"My muse for this show was from Dante's 'Inferno': 'The road to hell is paved with good intentions'," Ortiz told the AJC.

Fun fact: The show's name references Interstate 285, which locals use to delineate the communities "Inside the Perimeter" (ITP) and "Outside the Perimeter" (OTP).

Watch: Four episodes are out now. No word yet on whether additional episodes will follow.

Meanwhile, stay tuned for Hulu's March 21 premiere of the Freaknik documentary.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that no episodes are presently expected beyond the four that are already out.