Behind the scenes: This new series about drug culture, hip-hop and political corruption in 1990s Atlanta is directed by Armani Ortiz, who was also behind the camera for Tyler Perry's 2023 documentary.
What they're saying: "We pulled from everything possible — David Fincher … 'Reservoir Dogs' ... and some of our favorite films in terms of how we wanted [the series] edited and structured," Ortiz told Axios.
Catch up quick: This new documentary chronicles Joran van der Sloot's history of deception and violence. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores. Last year, he confessed to killing Alabama high school student Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005.
This new documentary about Australian pop artist The Kid Laroi chronicles his life before his song "Stay" became a hit and continues through the release of his first studio album and subsequent world tour. Available now.