Here's what's new on Netflix, BET+, Peacock, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video. What we're watching: A new drama with Adam Sandler as an astronaut, a new series about Freaknik-era Atlanta and a documentary with new details about Natalee Holloway's killer.

"Spaceman" — Available Friday on Netflix

The intrigue: Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano star in this new somber drama about a lonely and troubled astronaut who gets help from a mysterious creature.

Driving the news: Sandler recently accepted the People's Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

"Perimeter" — Available now on BET+

Behind the scenes: This new series about drug culture, hip-hop and political corruption in 1990s Atlanta is directed by Armani Ortiz, who was also behind the camera for Tyler Perry's 2023 documentary.

What they're saying: "We pulled from everything possible — David Fincher … 'Reservoir Dogs' ... and some of our favorite films in terms of how we wanted [the series] edited and structured," Ortiz told Axios.

"Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot" — Available now on Peacock

Catch up quick: This new documentary chronicles Joran van der Sloot's history of deception and violence. Van der Sloot is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores. Last year, he confessed to killing Alabama high school student Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005.

"Shōgun" on Hulu

This new limited series about a civil war in 1600s Japan is based on James Clavell's bestselling novel. Available now.

"Iwájú" on Disney+

This new animated series about a girl in futuristic Nigeria is a collaboration between Disney and Kugali, a Pan-African comic book company. Available now.

"American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders" on Netflix

Researcher Christian Hansen digs into the details behind the death of Danny Casolaro, a journalist who was reporting on a government conspiracy called "The Octopus." Available now.

"The Tourist" season 2 on Netflix

Elliot and Helen are confronted with the dangerous consequences of Elliot's past actions as they travel to Ireland to find answers about Elliot's identity. Available now.

"Megamind Rules!" and "Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate" on Peacock

"Megamind Rules!" and its companion film "Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate" are sequels to the 2010 DreamWorks Animation film "Megamind." Available Friday.

"The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin" on Apple TV+

Noel Fielding ("The Great British Bake Off") plays the leader of a band of outlaws in 18th century England in this new comedy series. Available Friday.

"Kids Are Growing Up" on Prime Video

This new documentary about Australian pop artist The Kid Laroi chronicles his life before his song "Stay" became a hit and continues through the release of his first studio album and subsequent world tour. Available now.

"The Regime" on Max