Do you want a crème brûlée croissant, a Hoji cha latte, and matcha mochi and strawberry donuts? We've got you covered. Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

If you want to break out of your home for remote work, then you should stop by Momonoki in Atlanta. Our team recently convened at this location at the Modera Midtown complex, and it didn't disappoint.

The vibe: This counter service restaurant offers ramen, raw and cooked rice bowls, Japanese cutlet sandwiches, salads and small plates.

It's also stocked with cocktails, saké and other brews made locally or from Japan, including coffee and Japanese-inspired drinks.

Stop by: Momonoki is open at 95 8th St NW #100 from 9am to 9pm Sunday through Thursday. It's open Friday and Saturday from 9am to 10pm.

