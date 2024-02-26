19 mins ago - News
Viral videos show brawl starring Cam Newton
NFL MVP Cam Newton is in the spotlight after his involvement in a fight at a football tournament in his native Atlanta.
State of play: Two videos posted to X on Sunday show Newton wearing one of his custom-made hats as three people attack him at the top of a set of steps before the shoving and grabbing moves to a fence line.
- A policeman and event security ended the fight at the WeBall Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy, the Associated Press reports.
💭 Wil's thought bubble: I don't know what started the fight, but I appreciate how Newton's hat stayed in place during the scuffle.
More Atlanta stories
