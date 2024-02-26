19 mins ago - News

Viral videos show brawl starring Cam Newton

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton attempts a pass during a celebrity flag football game at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former NFL QB Cam Newton at a celebrity flag football game on Feb. 9 in Las Vegas. Photo: Ian Maule/Getty Images

NFL MVP Cam Newton is in the spotlight after his involvement in a fight at a football tournament in his native Atlanta.

State of play: Two videos posted to X on Sunday show Newton wearing one of his custom-made hats as three people attack him at the top of a set of steps before the shoving and grabbing moves to a fence line.

  • A policeman and event security ended the fight at the WeBall Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at B.E.S.T. Academy, the Associated Press reports.

💭 Wil's thought bubble: I don't know what started the fight, but I appreciate how Newton's hat stayed in place during the scuffle.

