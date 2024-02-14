Share on email (opens in new window)

This week at Atlanta City Hall, we're diving into policing, the Chattahoochee River and housing funds. 🌿 Pot stop: Atlanta City Council member Antonio Lewis is facing charges for driving on a suspended registration and marijuana possession after a Feb. 2 traffic stop, the AJC reports.

The AJC reports an officer stopped Lewis around 9:30pm near Peoplestown and smelled marijuana in Lewis' vehicle.

The officer asked if there were substances in the car, and Lewis handed over a "blunt containing 4g of raw marijuana," the report says.

Yes, but: Atlanta decriminalized marijuana in 2017, and Lewis was allowed to drive home after the stop.

⚖️ Settlement: The Atlanta City Council is considering a resolution to give $6,000 to people who witnessed the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Melvin Evans, Jr., Danyel Killion and Michael Perkins alleged in a lawsuit that they were sitting in a vehicle near the Wendy's on 125 University Avenue on June 12, 2020, when they saw Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe shoot Brooks.

The witnesses alleged their vehicle was struck by a stray bullet, and resulting in emotional damages, the resolution states.

What's next: The council may OK the resolution at Monday's regular meeting.

🚓 Policing: The City Council is considering legislation to accept $250,000 from the Atlanta Regional Commission to buy ballistic helmets for Atlanta police.

ARC's funding comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Urban Area Security Initiative award.

According to the ordinance, the federal program funds enhancements in "regional preparedness and capabilities in designated high-threat, high-density areas and encourages regional cooperation in emergency preparedness and response."

Quick take: Lawmakers will likely OK this legislation at Monday's meeting.

🧱 Chattahoochee: Atlanta is launching a monthly series of seminars to address its long-term plans for the former Chattahoochee Brick Company site.

Atlanta bought the 75-acre site in 2022 to create the city's first park with public access to the Chattahoochee River.

The site will also host a memorial for the prisoners who were forced to work at the brick company without pay in grueling conditions in the late 19th and early 20th century.

The first seminar starts at 1pm on Saturday at The Carter Presidential Center.

🏠 Housing: U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced Tuesday that the federal government is awarding nearly $1.8 million to Atlanta for housing preservation.