Housing, Beltline parking and rap lyrics were hot topics of conversation at Atlanta City Hall this week.

🏘️ Housing: Atlanta is launching a new permitting process for affordable housing projects.

To introduce the new process, all next week the city is hosting information sessions, project consultations, plan reviews, permit issuance for eligible applications and a reception for anyone interested in housing.

Register online by Thursday.

🛤️ Beltline parking: City Council this week passed legislation to eliminate minimum parking requirements within a half-mile of the Beltline.

Councilman Jason Dozier said in a statement that the ordinance will create a more walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly Atlanta.

It applies to every building within a half-mile of the Beltline, except restaurants and bars.

🎵 Lyrics: The Atlanta City Council wants the Georgia General Assembly to limit the use of music lyrics as evidence in criminal trials.

Be smart: It comes amid criticism that Fulton County's YSL RICO prosecution is using some of the rappers' lyrics as evidence.

Flashback: Councilman Antonio Lewis introduced this resolution in 2022, solely focused on rap music.

The ordinance returned this year with language protecting all music genres and the council approved it on Monday.

What they're saying: Councilman Howard Shook opposed the resolution because he said the matter falls within the judicial branch.