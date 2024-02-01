Phil vs. Beau: Which groundhog do you trust?

Friday is Groundhog Day, meaning folks nationwide are waiting to see Punxsutawney Phil's prediction.

What's happening: German lore states winter will last for a few more weeks if the animal leaves its burrow on Feb. 2 and sees its shadow, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

If he doesn't see his shadow, then spring comes early.

By the numbers: Pennsylvania-based Phil correctly predicted an early spring 69% of the time over the past 75 years, according to last year's Axios analysis of NOAA data.

Yes, but: We have it on good ole Southern authority to reckon that Georgia's own groundhog, General Beauregard Lee, is the more accurate forecaster.

The big picture: Who is Phil? Who is Beau? And which rodent is the best weather predictor?

All will be revealed on Friday, but we need your help! Vote for your favorite groundhog ASAP.