Atlanta among cities leading office-to-apartment conversions

Data: RentCafe; Table: Axios Visuals

Atlanta's pipeline for converting old office buildings into new apartments is among the hottest in the country, according to a new report.

Why it matters: Converting underused office space is a key part of plans in many big cities to adapt to post-pandemic realities and create much-needed housing, Axios' Kate Marino reports.

Driving the news: 1,422 units across metro Atlanta are expected from conversions this year, RentCafe's latest annual report on the topic states.

Atlanta ranks ninth overall on RentCafe's list.

Catch up quick: Earlier this month, Invest Atlanta, the city's economic development agency, entered into negotiations with four companies for the redevelopment of the historic 2 Peachtree Street office tower into a residential, mixed-use property in the heart of Downtown, Axios Atlanta previously reported.

Zoom out: The number of new units expected from office-to-apartment flips nationally — roughly 55,300 — is more than quadruple what it was in 2021, according to RentCafe.

"Over the last four years, we've seen extraordinary growth in the conversion of office buildings into living spaces," the report author writes.

Of note: Completing these projects is easier said than done. The analysis included those that are under conversion, as well as planned and prospective redevelopment.

