State lawmakers should expect to debate Medicaid expansion, election laws and one age-old question: How should Georgia spend tens of billions of dollars in public cash over the coming year?

Driving the news: Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns outlined their 2024 legislative priorities for business, political and civic leaders at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce's Eggs n' Issues breakfast on Wednesday.

Details: Kemp told the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that he wanted to set aside nearly $2 billion on roads, bridges and freight transportation.

In addition, he's identified nearly $230 million to fund a new medical school at the University of Georgia and a separate dental school at Georgia Southern University.

Another proposal — prohibiting businesses that receive state incentives from recognizing worker unions without a secret ballot vote — could make labor organizing more difficult, the Associated Press reports.

Kemp said his previously announced tort reform initiatives would take a piecemeal approach.

What's next: Kemp's expected to announce more initiatives during Thursday's State of the State address at 11am.

State of play: Burns, now entering his second year leading the House of Representatives, said he supports studying whether to expand health care coverage to people living on low incomes.