This morning, hundreds of state lawmakers from across Georgia take their seats in the Capitol to start the 40-day legislative session. Let the General Assembly commence.

Why it matters: 2024 is an election year, and lawmakers are keen to do three things: Pass bills, make headlines and wrap up the session to fundraise and campaign for re-election.

Here are key issues to watch:

Medicaid

Health care advocates' calls for Georgia to expand Medicaid coverage to people living on low incomes could soon be answered.

By the numbers: Georgia is one of 10 states that have not fully expanded the federal program. Doing so could provide more than 400,000 people with greater access to healthcare, according to KFF, a nonprofit foundation that publishes health care research and journalism.

Details: States including North Carolina and Nebraska have been given the federal government's OK to tweak programs to meet residents' needs and provide sufficient political cover.

Georgia lawmakers are considering whether Arkansas' model — which allows Medicaid funds to pay for private insurance — could work here.

Budget

The most important — and only constitutionally required — job for legislators is passing the $30 billion-plus state budget proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Of note: On the agenda this year: Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns want to accelerate a planned cut to income taxes from 5.49 to 5.39%.

The governor says this would save $1.1 billion for taxpayers.

Education

Georgia Republicans also hope to revive a bill that would provide $6,500 per child to use towards private school tuition and other related fees.

The measure failed last year after mostly rural GOP lawmakers joined Democrats in opposition.

Zoom in: A bill that would require school to be mandatory starting at the age of 5 could also come up for a hearing, the AJC adds.

Antisemitism

Keep your eyes tuned for lawmakers to revisit proposals amid the conflict in Gaza to add antisemitism to Georgia's hate crime law, the AJC says.

Measures to define antisemitism failed in the General Assembly last year.

Other issues to watch

Tough-on-crime lawmakers plan to strengthen punishments for alleged gang activity and other serious offenses, potentially reversing criminal justice reform measures championed by former Gov. Nathan Deal.

Housing affordability advocates also plan to push the General Assembly to approve protections for tenants who live in substandard housing, the AJC reports.

