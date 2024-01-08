Jan 8, 2024 - News

Georgia General Assembly to debate Medicaid expansion

Illustration of the Georgia State Capitol with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

This morning, hundreds of state lawmakers from across Georgia take their seats in the Capitol to start the 40-day legislative session. Let the General Assembly commence.

Why it matters: 2024 is an election year, and lawmakers are keen to do three things: Pass bills, make headlines and wrap up the session to fundraise and campaign for re-election.

  • Here are key issues to watch:

Medicaid

Health care advocates' calls for Georgia to expand Medicaid coverage to people living on low incomes could soon be answered.

By the numbers: Georgia is one of 10 states that have not fully expanded the federal program. Doing so could provide more than 400,000 people with greater access to healthcare, according to KFF, a nonprofit foundation that publishes health care research and journalism.

Details: States including North Carolina and Nebraska have been given the federal government's OK to tweak programs to meet residents' needs and provide sufficient political cover.

  • Georgia lawmakers are considering whether Arkansas' model — which allows Medicaid funds to pay for private insurance — could work here.

Budget

The most important — and only constitutionally required — job for legislators is passing the $30 billion-plus state budget proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Of note: On the agenda this year: Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns want to accelerate a planned cut to income taxes from 5.49 to 5.39%.

  • The governor says this would save $1.1 billion for taxpayers.

Education

Georgia Republicans also hope to revive a bill that would provide $6,500 per child to use towards private school tuition and other related fees.

  • The measure failed last year after mostly rural GOP lawmakers joined Democrats in opposition.

Zoom in: A bill that would require school to be mandatory starting at the age of 5 could also come up for a hearing, the AJC adds.

Antisemitism

Keep your eyes tuned for lawmakers to revisit proposals amid the conflict in Gaza to add antisemitism to Georgia's hate crime law, the AJC says.

  • Measures to define antisemitism failed in the General Assembly last year.

Other issues to watch

  • Tough-on-crime lawmakers plan to strengthen punishments for alleged gang activity and other serious offenses, potentially reversing criminal justice reform measures championed by former Gov. Nathan Deal.
  • Housing affordability advocates also plan to push the General Assembly to approve protections for tenants who live in substandard housing, the AJC reports.

avatar

