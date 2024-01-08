Georgia General Assembly to debate Medicaid expansion
This morning, hundreds of state lawmakers from across Georgia take their seats in the Capitol to start the 40-day legislative session. Let the General Assembly commence.
Why it matters: 2024 is an election year, and lawmakers are keen to do three things: Pass bills, make headlines and wrap up the session to fundraise and campaign for re-election.
- Here are key issues to watch:
Medicaid
Health care advocates' calls for Georgia to expand Medicaid coverage to people living on low incomes could soon be answered.
By the numbers: Georgia is one of 10 states that have not fully expanded the federal program. Doing so could provide more than 400,000 people with greater access to healthcare, according to KFF, a nonprofit foundation that publishes health care research and journalism.
Details: States including North Carolina and Nebraska have been given the federal government's OK to tweak programs to meet residents' needs and provide sufficient political cover.
- Georgia lawmakers are considering whether Arkansas' model — which allows Medicaid funds to pay for private insurance — could work here.
Budget
The most important — and only constitutionally required — job for legislators is passing the $30 billion-plus state budget proposed by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Of note: On the agenda this year: Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns want to accelerate a planned cut to income taxes from 5.49 to 5.39%.
- The governor says this would save $1.1 billion for taxpayers.
Education
Georgia Republicans also hope to revive a bill that would provide $6,500 per child to use towards private school tuition and other related fees.
- The measure failed last year after mostly rural GOP lawmakers joined Democrats in opposition.
Zoom in: A bill that would require school to be mandatory starting at the age of 5 could also come up for a hearing, the AJC adds.
Antisemitism
Keep your eyes tuned for lawmakers to revisit proposals amid the conflict in Gaza to add antisemitism to Georgia's hate crime law, the AJC says.
- Measures to define antisemitism failed in the General Assembly last year.
Other issues to watch
- Tough-on-crime lawmakers plan to strengthen punishments for alleged gang activity and other serious offenses, potentially reversing criminal justice reform measures championed by former Gov. Nathan Deal.
- Housing affordability advocates also plan to push the General Assembly to approve protections for tenants who live in substandard housing, the AJC reports.
