28 mins ago - Transit

Cobb County approves transit tax project list

headshot
A map of proposed transit projects in Cobb County marked by colored lines. Bus service to the city of Atlanta is included.

Map: Courtesy of the Cobb County Department of Transportation

Cobb County residents next year will vote on a nearly $11 billion package of projects that could provide premium bus service to MARTA rail stations, new multiuse trails and other transit options over the next three decades.

Driving the news: This week, the County Commission voted 3-2 to approve a list of transit projects that would be funded by a 1% sales tax.

Details: If approved, the 30-year tax would fund a range of bus services, including routes that would run primarily in dedicated lanes. The projects include:

  • Roughly $6 billion for buses shuttling large numbers of riders from Marietta and other Cobb areas to major job and activity centers and MARTA stations;
  • $2.8 billion for local and commuter bus routes; and
  • $500 million for bicycle and pedestrian improvements

What's next: Voters will approve or reject the ballot measure in November 2024.

Of note: The approved package also identifies "aspirational" projects calling for commuter rail and heavy rail transit to MARTA's Arts Center, H.E. Holmes and Bankhead stations.

  • If built, the new transportation option would mark a sea change for a county that famously rejected MARTA decades ago.

View the county's presentation, and read the project list.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more