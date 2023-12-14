Cobb County approves transit tax project list

Share on email (opens in new window)

Map: Courtesy of the Cobb County Department of Transportation

Cobb County residents next year will vote on a nearly $11 billion package of projects that could provide premium bus service to MARTA rail stations, new multiuse trails and other transit options over the next three decades.

Driving the news: This week, the County Commission voted 3-2 to approve a list of transit projects that would be funded by a 1% sales tax.

Details: If approved, the 30-year tax would fund a range of bus services, including routes that would run primarily in dedicated lanes. The projects include:

Roughly $6 billion for buses shuttling large numbers of riders from Marietta and other Cobb areas to major job and activity centers and MARTA stations;

$2.8 billion for local and commuter bus routes; and

$500 million for bicycle and pedestrian improvements

What's next: Voters will approve or reject the ballot measure in November 2024.

Of note: The approved package also identifies "aspirational" projects calling for commuter rail and heavy rail transit to MARTA's Arts Center, H.E. Holmes and Bankhead stations.

If built, the new transportation option would mark a sea change for a county that famously rejected MARTA decades ago.

View the county's presentation, and read the project list.