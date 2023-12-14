Cobb County approves transit tax project list
Cobb County residents next year will vote on a nearly $11 billion package of projects that could provide premium bus service to MARTA rail stations, new multiuse trails and other transit options over the next three decades.
Driving the news: This week, the County Commission voted 3-2 to approve a list of transit projects that would be funded by a 1% sales tax.
Details: If approved, the 30-year tax would fund a range of bus services, including routes that would run primarily in dedicated lanes. The projects include:
- Roughly $6 billion for buses shuttling large numbers of riders from Marietta and other Cobb areas to major job and activity centers and MARTA stations;
- $2.8 billion for local and commuter bus routes; and
- $500 million for bicycle and pedestrian improvements
What's next: Voters will approve or reject the ballot measure in November 2024.
Of note: The approved package also identifies "aspirational" projects calling for commuter rail and heavy rail transit to MARTA's Arts Center, H.E. Holmes and Bankhead stations.
- If built, the new transportation option would mark a sea change for a county that famously rejected MARTA decades ago.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.