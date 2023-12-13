Politic-ATL: City postpones action on ski mask ban

Share on email (opens in new window)

With just a few days left before City Council goes on recess from Dec. 18–29, here's what's happening at City Hall.

❌ Ski mask ban postponed

The Atlanta City Council is not planning to vote on a proposed ban on ski masks, hoods and other facial coverings at their next full meeting on Jan. 8.

Driving the news: Councilman Antonio Lewis postponed his proposal during the council's public safety committee meeting on Monday.

Lewis said he's revising his proposal "strictly for ski masks only in public locations," and ski masks would be allowed "at the gas pump."

He said he's not trying to enact "stop and frisk" policies, but he does want to address the use of facial coverings for criminal activity.

What they're saying: Resident Duwon Robinson said the ban should apply at gas pumps, too.

Atlanta resident and former Georgia House Rep. Ralph Long III said the ban would comfort business owners and Beltline patrons.

The other side: Resident Elizabeth Dunn said the proposal would unmask or criminalize protesters.

Resident Felix Chaplet called the proposal "pathetic," "absolutely audacious and arrogant."

Of note: Lewis's proposal is based on a 1951 state law that criminalized mask-wearing at most public events to combat the Ku Klux Klan. Gov. Brian Kemp waived the law in 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What we're watching: Lewis told FOX 5 he will likely reintroduce an updated version of his legislation next month.

👦🏿 👧🏻 Year of the Youth

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens reported significant growth during his administration's second annual summer youth employment program amid his inaugural "Year of the Youth" initiative.

The big picture: According to City Hall, 157 employers registered to employ 5,418 young residents at an average hourly wage of $17.27.

That's up from last year when more than 90 worksites employed more than 3,000 youth for $16.63 an hour.

What's next: The mayor's office wants to use this program to expand financial literacy education, according to the report.

Additionally, the city wants to create more apprenticeships, customized training, and on-the-job learning opportunities.

They also want to invest in more technology to track the progress of program participants.

🗳️ ATL vs. Gold Dome

Several Republican lawmakers representing areas outside of metro Atlanta want cities and counties to enforce the statewide law that prohibits sleeping on public streets and sidewalks.

But doing so would add more people to Atlanta's already burdened criminal justice system, according to the AJC.

What's happening: According to the Associated Press, the statewide law bans public camping or sleeping by homeless people and prohibits local governments and hospitals from leaving homeless people in other counties without permission.

Georgia enacted the new law on July 1.

What they're saying: Kenyatta Mitchell, the mayor's director of intergovernmental affairs, told the city council last month that "criminalizing" measures will only worsen the lives of the homeless.

The bottom line: Mitchell says Atlanta will instead urge state leaders to overhaul Georgia's mental health care system by passing House Bill 520.