Shoutout to Axios' Maura Losch for this stellar graphic for our Atlanta politics series! Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Here's what's happening at City Hall this week.

❌ Ban on ski masks and hoods proposed

The Atlanta City Council is considering a prohibition on the wearing of ski masks, hoods and other facial coverings.

Driving the news: Councilman Antonio Lewis introduced the ordinance on Monday.

Georgians already face a misdemeanor for masks worn on public or private property without written consent from the property owner. The state law includes exceptions for holiday costumes, emergencies, lawful employment, sports, a "theatrical production," or emergency drills.

Lewis' proposal mirrors that law, but it includes ski masks and regular hoods for coats or sweatshirts, according to a copy of the proposed ordinance obtained by Axios Atlanta. His law would apply to city streets, sidewalks, city-owned parks or other rights-of-way.

However, it contains similar exceptions to the state law.

Zoom out: Philadelphia's city council voted last week to ban ski masks in certain spaces because they hinder the police's ability to identify crime suspects, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Yes, but: Critics in Philly say the law could violate freedom of expression rights and be misused by police to stop pedestrians.

What they're saying: "In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, casually wearing ski masks, bandanas or other devices to conceal their faces became prevalent in the City of Atlanta. This trend has corresponded with an uptick of individuals wanted by the City of Atlanta Police Department who wore ski masks in the commission of a crime," the ordinance reads.

What we're watching: The Atlanta City Council will likely discuss this proposal at Monday's public safety committee meeting.

🏛️ 2024 committee chairs

City Council President Doug Shipman has named next year's chairpersons for their council committees.

The Atlanta City Council's 15 council members split into seven committees comprised of seven members to fine-tune legislation that gets introduced during their full meetings. The committees decide if the legislation goes to the full council for approval.

Flashback: Black women have served as Atlanta council committee chairs for the last 40 years. Next year's roster is no exception, but Shipman almost broke that trend this January. He later updated his appointments after Councilmembers Boone and Overstreet spent hundreds on an AJC advertisement to call out his initial appointments.

✈️ Airport housing

City Council is urging the leadership at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to provide support services for homeless people who seek shelter at the airport.