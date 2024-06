Among Rosalynn Carter's countless policy and advocacy legacies, she also leaves behind the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, founded in her hometown of Plains. Why it matters: The network of more than 3,000 pollinator-friendly public and private gardens throughout Georgia and the country was inspired by her concern about the threats to monarch butterfly habitat.

Catch up fast: In 2013, she asked a Plains neighbor for advice about planting native species to make her own yard an ideal butterfly habitat.

When others in town learned what she was doing, they too wanted to provide pollinator habitat in their gardens, the organization writes.

"Eventually, a 'trail' started of butterfly gardens, one house at a time, one church at a time, one library, one state, and so on."

How to join: Anyone can register their garden for the Butterfly Trail here.