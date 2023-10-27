The Carol Ann was due back to Brunswick, Ga. last Wednesday, Oct. 18. Photo: Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for three missing Georgia fishermen, but their families and state and local officials are not giving up yet.

Driving the news: The Coast Guard made the announcement Thursday — after it said vessels and aircraft had searched more than 94,000 square miles between Florida and Virginia in the last week.

They said the search for Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow, however, could be reopened "pending new information."

Yes, but: The local Camden County Sheriff's office told Axios Friday morning that it will continue to search the water with other sheriffs and private citizens — but without federal help and coordination. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said it also is continuing its own search with two boats through Saturday.

Chris Barlow, the father of one of the missing men, told Axios he's hiring a plane and photographer to go as far north as Maine. "I'm trying to get them in the air today."

The families of the three missing men are raising money to fund private search efforts and continuing to lobby federal and state officials along the eastern seaboard for help. Two GoFundMe pages have raised nearly $30,oo0.

In a social media post Thursday Camden Sheriff Jim Proctor said he'd appealed to the U.S. Navy for further assistance.

The intrigue: "Our thought process is the Coast Guard did not go far enough north," Barlow told Axios. He said they believe the boat entered the Gulf Stream early enough to carry it even farther than Virginia.

He said he plans to take the plane to Maine and fly back down the eastern seaboard.

Catch up fast: The men left from Brunswick, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 14, to travel about 80 miles to a popular fishing spot.

They were due to return on their 31-foot vessel, the Carol Ann, last Wednesday, Oct. 18.

What they're saying: "Our hearts are all the with the families, and I'm personally respecting their intent to keep looking for the young men," local State Rep. Steven Sainz told Axios. "I appreciate how much effort the Coast Guard's given."