Georgia search for missing fishermen continues after a week

Coast Guard crews continue to search for the missing fishermen off Georgia's coast. Photo: Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Southeast

A week after they were due back to Brunswick, Georgia, the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy and state Department of Natural Resources are still searching for three men aboard a missing commercial fishing boat.

Driving the news: More than 32,000 nautical miles off the coasts of Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas have been covered by aircrafts and boats since the search began late last week, according to the Coast Guard.

The three men missing are Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow.

Be smart: There has been no activation of an emergency beacon on the vessel — which automatically activates when it is submerged in water — Coast Guard spokesperson, Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Dickinson told Axios.

Catch up fast: According to a GoFundMe page for search efforts set up by family, the three men left from Brunswick on Saturday, Oct. 14, to travel about 80 miles to a popular fishing spot.

They were due to return on the 31-foot vessel, the Carol Ann, last Wednesday, Oct. 18.

What they're saying: Cameron Wilkinson, whose brother is aboard the ship, told First Coast News it was his brother's first trip deep sea fishing after taking the job recently, but he was with an experienced captain in Dalton Conway.

"Caleb's always been very cautious about everything he's done, and if he wasn't comfortable with Dalton and going out there, then he wouldn't have done it in the first place," Wilkinson said.

Threat level: Situations like this happen "more than we would like," Dickinson told Axios, even among experienced boaters. "That's one of the reasons we encourage emergency equipment [on board]," he said.