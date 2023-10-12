Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Department of Education; Table: Axios Visuals

Federal student loan repayments are back after the pandemic paused interests for over three years.

Why it matters: The repayments hit home for more than 40 million Americans who collectively owe more than $1 trillion in student loans. And Georgia borrowers on average carry among the highest amounts of student loan debt in the country.

Some folks could pay $200–$400 monthly, per Markets Insider in May.

Repayments will hurt younger borrowers with lower incomes, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Zoom in: More than 1.6 million people in Georgia had federal student loan debt as of June 30, according to the U.S. Education Department. Their collective balance totals $70.6 billion.

The largest share of people who borrowed loans are between ages 25-34 at 559,500.

But the borrowers between ages 35-49 owe the biggest share at $28.8 billion.

The national average balance for student loan borrowers is $35,210, Forbes reported in July. One of the five states with the highest federal balance is Georgia at $40,268.87.

Catch up quick: The White House approved $9 billion in debt forgiveness for 125,000 Americans last week.

The relief comes from fixes in income-driven repayment plans and public service loan forgiveness.

Borrowers who are totally and permanently disabled also receive automatic relief.

Details: Due dates will vary. The Education Department says borrowers will get a bill with a payment amount and due date at least 21 days before payment is due.

Student loan interest resumed accruing on outstanding balances on Sept. 1 after Congress prevented further extensions of the payment pause.

If you didn't refinance your loan during the pause, your loan interest will accrue at the same rate as before the pandemic.

Scam alert: Government websites say scammers will try to fool folks out of their cash with robocalls, emails and text messages claiming to eliminate their student loan debt.

Official texts are sent from 227722 and 51592.

Official emails come from [email protected] , [email protected] , or [email protected] .

, , or . Never pay for a free government program, and be on alert for unsolicited calls, messages and phony government agencies, Atlanta's Better Business Bureau advises.

Be smart: Late payments won't be reported to credit bureaus or negatively affect your credit scores through Sept. 30, 2024.

Use this Axios explainer to untangle your student loan status before payments resume.

You can also calculate your repayment with Federal Student Aid's loan simulator.

Plus: Sign up for SAVE, the new income-driven repayment plan estimated to save average borrowers about $1,000 per year, according to the White House.