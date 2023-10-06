Family of activist killed at training center site demands transparency

The family of the "Stop Cop City'' activist who was shot and killed by state troopers at the site of Atlanta's public safety training center called on investigators to release more evidence in the high-profile case.

Driving the news: On early Friday, the prosecutor reviewing the Jan. 18 raid said the Georgia State Patrol troopers who shot and killed Manuel Paez "Tortuguita" Terán won't face criminal charges.

"The use of lethal (deadly) force by the Georgia State Patrol was objectively reasonable under the circumstances in this case," George R. Christian, the district attorney pro tempore for the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit, said in a statement accompanying the release of a 31-page report on the investigation.

In the weeds: The Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia appointed Christian after DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston withdrew from the case after the raid over disagreements with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Catch up quick: Law enforcement officials won't release records or comment on the case "until such time as the above investigation and prosecution is not pending," Christian said.

Details: Terán's family, who is suing the city for records related to the case, called the DA's decision not to pursue criminal charges a "disappointment" and demanded the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to turn over its photographs, witness interviews and other evidence.

What they're saying: "We were told that once the DA's report was released, the GBI would release all of the underlying evidence," Jeff Filipovits, one of the family's attorneys, told Axios in a statement.

"But now, the district attorney has stated that his office will not produce the underlying evidence."

Of note: Terán, who according to activists identified as nonbinary and used they/them pronouns, is referred to as "he" in the report.