Atlanta mayor advocates for stronger renter protections

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to offer more support to residents in affordable housing.

What's happening: Atlanta City Council is considering several resolutions on the administration's behalf, including plans to give the Star-C nonprofit $2 million to fight evictions.

These are the same funds that Atlanta recently allocated from its housing trust fund.

The funds will be prioritized for residents over age 65, single parents of Atlanta Public School students, and renters under age 25.

By the numbers: Atlanta could also give Open Doors $200,000 to find safe affordable housing for low-income residents.

The Atlanta Land Trust could get $150,000 to help provide 21 townhomes to residents.

What they're saying: Dickens said in a statement Monday that housing stability requires "stronger programs and policies that prioritize tenants" regardless of their income level.

What we're watching: The City Council will likely discuss the full details of these proposals at Tuesday's Community Development/Human Services Committee meeting.