Atlanta mayor advocates for stronger renter protections
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to offer more support to residents in affordable housing.
What's happening: Atlanta City Council is considering several resolutions on the administration's behalf, including plans to give the Star-C nonprofit $2 million to fight evictions.
- These are the same funds that Atlanta recently allocated from its housing trust fund.
- The funds will be prioritized for residents over age 65, single parents of Atlanta Public School students, and renters under age 25.
By the numbers: Atlanta could also give Open Doors $200,000 to find safe affordable housing for low-income residents.
- The Atlanta Land Trust could get $150,000 to help provide 21 townhomes to residents.
What they're saying: Dickens said in a statement Monday that housing stability requires "stronger programs and policies that prioritize tenants" regardless of their income level.
What we're watching: The City Council will likely discuss the full details of these proposals at Tuesday's Community Development/Human Services Committee meeting.
