Atlanta mayor advocates for stronger renter protections

Wilborn P. Nobles III
Photo illustration of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens with lines radiating from him.

Photo illustration: Allie Carl/Axios. Photo: Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to offer more support to residents in affordable housing.

What's happening: Atlanta City Council is considering several resolutions on the administration's behalf, including plans to give the Star-C nonprofit $2 million to fight evictions.

  • These are the same funds that Atlanta recently allocated from its housing trust fund.
  • The funds will be prioritized for residents over age 65, single parents of Atlanta Public School students, and renters under age 25.

By the numbers: Atlanta could also give Open Doors $200,000 to find safe affordable housing for low-income residents.

  • The Atlanta Land Trust could get $150,000 to help provide 21 townhomes to residents.

What they're saying: Dickens said in a statement Monday that housing stability requires "stronger programs and policies that prioritize tenants" regardless of their income level.

What we're watching: The City Council will likely discuss the full details of these proposals at Tuesday's Community Development/Human Services Committee meeting.

