The Atlanta City Council on Monday passed a resolution to fight evictions and to build more housing by using more than $11.5 million from its affordable housing trust fund.

Why it matters: City Councilman Matt Westmoreland said during a committee meeting last week that the council is revising the trust fund's use due to the growing number of evictions happening in the city.

Atlanta has a backlog of 10,000 to 12,000 eviction filings, Atlanta Housing Commission chair Andy Schneggenburger told councilmembers at a meeting last month.

By the numbers: More than $6.4 million from the fund is now earmarked for the construction of rentals for households earning between $35,750 to $63,350 a year.

Those funds will also support for-sale housing construction for households making between $57,200 to $101,360 a year.

$2.4 million is earmarked for housing-related programs. Another $2 million will support eviction diversion.

$750,000 is set aside for contingency reserves and Invest Atlanta.

Yes, but: Housing Justice League executive director Alison Johnson told Axios in an email that Atlanta needs to be more robust in preventing evictions. She said a tenants bill of rights has been repeatedly presented to City Hall.

Johnson said the last three city administrations did not build any affordable housing for people at 30% of the area median income, or for example, a family of four that annually earns $30,630.

"I hope the city intends to build housing for extremely low income households. Almost 80% of new development is luxury development," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Housing Commission gave the city recommendations to reduce evictions:

Permanently fund Atlanta's eviction defense program for renters attorneys.

Require landlords receiving public investments to accept more forms of rental aid.

Require disclosure of all rental costs prior to receiving application fees and deposits.

Advocate for a state law to give tenants seven days to fix violations before being evicted, and written notice of an eviction filing.

