Atlanta uses affordable housing trust fund to fight evictions
The Atlanta City Council on Monday passed a resolution to fight evictions and to build more housing by using more than $11.5 million from its affordable housing trust fund.
Why it matters: City Councilman Matt Westmoreland said during a committee meeting last week that the council is revising the trust fund's use due to the growing number of evictions happening in the city.
- Atlanta has a backlog of 10,000 to 12,000 eviction filings, Atlanta Housing Commission chair Andy Schneggenburger told councilmembers at a meeting last month.
By the numbers: More than $6.4 million from the fund is now earmarked for the construction of rentals for households earning between $35,750 to $63,350 a year.
- Those funds will also support for-sale housing construction for households making between $57,200 to $101,360 a year.
- $2.4 million is earmarked for housing-related programs. Another $2 million will support eviction diversion.
- $750,000 is set aside for contingency reserves and Invest Atlanta.
Yes, but: Housing Justice League executive director Alison Johnson told Axios in an email that Atlanta needs to be more robust in preventing evictions. She said a tenants bill of rights has been repeatedly presented to City Hall.
- Johnson said the last three city administrations did not build any affordable housing for people at 30% of the area median income, or for example, a family of four that annually earns $30,630.
- "I hope the city intends to build housing for extremely low income households. Almost 80% of new development is luxury development," Johnson said.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Housing Commission gave the city recommendations to reduce evictions:
- Permanently fund Atlanta's eviction defense program for renters attorneys.
- Require landlords receiving public investments to accept more forms of rental aid.
- Require disclosure of all rental costs prior to receiving application fees and deposits.
- Advocate for a state law to give tenants seven days to fix violations before being evicted, and written notice of an eviction filing.
