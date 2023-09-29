1 hour ago - News

WABE releases documentary about Atlanta race massacre

Kristal Dixon
Atlanta Race Massacre documentary image

Historian and Georgia State University professor Dr. Maurice Hobson reviews documents with Dr. Clarissa Myrick-Harris, a fellow historian and Morehouse College professor. Photo: WABE

A documentary that tells the story of Atlanta's 1906 Race Massacre will be available to stream nationwide on Sunday.

Driving the news: WABE Studios, which is a division of Atlanta NPR affiliate WABE, will release "(re)Defining History: Uncovering The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre" on its website, YouTube channel and PBS Passport.

  • The film is narrated by Atlanta historian and Georgia State University professor Maurice Hobson, and explores what led to what's been described as Georgia's largest outbreak of racial violence.
  • It was produced in partnership with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Flashback: Over four days in September 1906, angry groups of thousands of white men — spurred by sensational and unsubstantiated news stories about Black men sexually assaulting white women — killed at least 25 Black people in Atlanta over the course of four days. Two white people were killed.

  • Black men, women and children were beaten and communities and businesses, including the barbershop owned by Alonzo Herndon, were vandalized.

Of note: Last week, researchers announced they confirmed the identities of two previously unknown victims: Stinson Ferguson, 25, and 13-year-old Marshall Carter.

Go deeper: New victims identified in 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more