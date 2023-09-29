WABE releases documentary about Atlanta race massacre
A documentary that tells the story of Atlanta's 1906 Race Massacre will be available to stream nationwide on Sunday.
Driving the news: WABE Studios, which is a division of Atlanta NPR affiliate WABE, will release "(re)Defining History: Uncovering The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre" on its website, YouTube channel and PBS Passport.
- The film is narrated by Atlanta historian and Georgia State University professor Maurice Hobson, and explores what led to what's been described as Georgia's largest outbreak of racial violence.
- It was produced in partnership with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
Flashback: Over four days in September 1906, angry groups of thousands of white men — spurred by sensational and unsubstantiated news stories about Black men sexually assaulting white women — killed at least 25 Black people in Atlanta over the course of four days. Two white people were killed.
- Black men, women and children were beaten and communities and businesses, including the barbershop owned by Alonzo Herndon, were vandalized.
Of note: Last week, researchers announced they confirmed the identities of two previously unknown victims: Stinson Ferguson, 25, and 13-year-old Marshall Carter.
- Their names were submitted to the Equal Justice Initiative to be added to its National Memorial of Peace and Justice.
Go deeper: New victims identified in 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.