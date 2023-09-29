Share on email (opens in new window)

Historian and Georgia State University professor Dr. Maurice Hobson reviews documents with Dr. Clarissa Myrick-Harris, a fellow historian and Morehouse College professor. Photo: WABE

A documentary that tells the story of Atlanta's 1906 Race Massacre will be available to stream nationwide on Sunday.

Driving the news: WABE Studios, which is a division of Atlanta NPR affiliate WABE, will release "(re)Defining History: Uncovering The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre" on its website, YouTube channel and PBS Passport.

The film is narrated by Atlanta historian and Georgia State University professor Maurice Hobson, and explores what led to what's been described as Georgia's largest outbreak of racial violence.

It was produced in partnership with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Flashback: Over four days in September 1906, angry groups of thousands of white men — spurred by sensational and unsubstantiated news stories about Black men sexually assaulting white women — killed at least 25 Black people in Atlanta over the course of four days. Two white people were killed.

Black men, women and children were beaten and communities and businesses, including the barbershop owned by Alonzo Herndon, were vandalized.

Of note: Last week, researchers announced they confirmed the identities of two previously unknown victims: Stinson Ferguson, 25, and 13-year-old Marshall Carter.

Their names were submitted to the Equal Justice Initiative to be added to its National Memorial of Peace and Justice.

