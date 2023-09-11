Data: U.S. Census American Community Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The share of Georgians who speak a language other than English at home is five times higher now than in 1980.

Yes, but: Over the past five years, the percentages of people who mainly speak Spanish, Hindi, Chinese and French appear to have leveled off, with only Vietnamese showing an increase, according to U.S. American Community Survey data.

State of play: Metro Atlanta's Asian population grew 55% between 2010 and 2020, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission, the fastest of any racial or ethnic group.

Of note: Metro Atlanta has the fourth-highest number of Black immigrant residents (190,000), trailing Washington, D.C. (260,000), Miami (490,000), and New York (1.1 million), according to a 2022 Pew report.