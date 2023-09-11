Georgia's diversity makes for a polyglot paradise
The share of Georgians who speak a language other than English at home is five times higher now than in 1980.
Yes, but: Over the past five years, the percentages of people who mainly speak Spanish, Hindi, Chinese and French appear to have leveled off, with only Vietnamese showing an increase, according to U.S. American Community Survey data.
State of play: Metro Atlanta's Asian population grew 55% between 2010 and 2020, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission, the fastest of any racial or ethnic group.
Of note: Metro Atlanta has the fourth-highest number of Black immigrant residents (190,000), trailing Washington, D.C. (260,000), Miami (490,000), and New York (1.1 million), according to a 2022 Pew report.
- From 2010 to 2019, the number of Black immigrants living in metro Atlanta grew 165%, many originally from the Caribbean and Africa.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.