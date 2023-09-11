1 hour ago - News
Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open title
A round of applause please for a former Atlantan who's done very, very well.
Driving the news: Tennis star Coco Gauff, who spent her early years living here, defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and won her first U.S. Open women's trophy.
Of note: It's been a good year for tennis players with Atlanta ties.
- Atlanta native Ben Shelton wowed the tennis world with a historic run in the tournament — before falling to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.
- Christopher Eubanks, whose talent took hold playing at a South Fulton tennis center, enjoyed an underdog run at Wimbledon before losing a quarterfinal match.
