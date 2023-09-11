1 hour ago - News

Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open title

Thomas Wheatley
Tennis player Coco Gauff holds the U.S. Open trophy over her head and smiles

Coco Gauff celebrates after her U.S. Open women's final victory over Aryna Sabalenka. Photo: Frey/TPN/Getty Images

A round of applause please for a former Atlantan who's done very, very well.

Driving the news: Tennis star Coco Gauff, who spent her early years living here, defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and won her first U.S. Open women's trophy.

Of note: It's been a good year for tennis players with Atlanta ties.

  • Atlanta native Ben Shelton wowed the tennis world with a historic run in the tournament — before falling to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.
  • Christopher Eubanks, whose talent took hold playing at a South Fulton tennis center, enjoyed an underdog run at Wimbledon before losing a quarterfinal match.
