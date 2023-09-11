Share on email (opens in new window)

Coco Gauff celebrates after her U.S. Open women's final victory over Aryna Sabalenka. Photo: Frey/TPN/Getty Images

A round of applause please for a former Atlantan who's done very, very well.

Driving the news: Tennis star Coco Gauff, who spent her early years living here, defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and won her first U.S. Open women's trophy.

Of note: It's been a good year for tennis players with Atlanta ties.