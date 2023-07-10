Share on email (opens in new window)

Christopher Eubanks celebrates during yesterday's victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. Photo: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Atlantan Christopher Eubanks' stay at Wimbledon just got extended a few days.

Why it matters: Eubanks, a tennis star whose talent and roundabout journey to the Top 100 have won over rivals and fans, is the only American still competing in this year's tournament in the gentleman's division.

Driving the news: The 27-year-old rising star is advancing to the men's tournament quarterfinals after a five-set upset over top talent Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Catch up quick: Eubanks' talent took hold playing, and later leading, clinics at a South Fulton tennis center run by the father of pro tennis player Donald Young (who's also Eubanks' mentor).

He went on to play at Westlake High School in southwest Atlanta and Georgia Tech.

Of note: An American man hasn't won Wimbledon since Pete Sampras in 2000.

What's next: Eubanks plays No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Wednesday.