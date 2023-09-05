Electrolyte powder sales rise in Atlanta metro

Data: NIQ; Note: Includes sales of powdered drink enhancers that list electrolytes on the packaging from grocery, mass merchandise and drug stores in the US; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electrolyte supplements have become a shockingly big market in metro Atlanta, even though they're not supported by significant scientific evidence.

Why it matters: Although influencers and marketers consider electrolyte powders hydration hacks, doctors say that regularly drinking them instead of plain water is a waste of money.

By the numbers: Almost three times as many electrolyte powders have sold in metro Atlanta this year compared to 2019, according to consumer research company NIQ.

Even if you've never purchased products like LMNT, Liquid IV, Sqwincher or DripDrop, you've probably seen their products online, at the gym, or in a store.

Videos about trace mineral drops have more than 13 million views on TikTok.

What they're saying: "Eat a handful of berries or a handful of mixed nuts... and save your money," says Mark Loafman, chair of family medicine at Cook County Health in Illinois.

"The truth of the matter is the Western diet has enough electrolytes in it [as is]," with an average of more than 3 grams of sodium daily, says Grant Lipman, emergency medicine physician at Washington Hospital Healthcare and founder of GOES Health.

Between the lines: When you exercise, you lose electrolytes like sodium, and your body can help replace some of that as long as you stay adequately hydrated.

If you wanted a liquid with enough sodium to replace what you lose through a strenuous workout, "you'd have to take two or three chicken bouillon cubes, put that in a cup of water, and drink that," Lipman says.

Yes, but: There could be times when it makes sense to reach for an electrolyte drink.

You might use a sports drink mix because it's easily available and tastes good.

When it comes to plain water, Lipman says: "I just don't have a great palette for it."

And if you're hungover and vomiting, "there's a lot of anecdotal evidence" that sipping an electrolyte drink with a little sugar in it can help, according to Loafman.

Reality check: There's a term for how to stay adequately hydrated: "Drink to thirst."