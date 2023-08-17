Five must-see games for the Atlanta Hawks' 2023 season

Share on email (opens in new window)

Trae Young during game six against the Boston Celtics. Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks' journey to their second ever NBA championship starts on Oct. 25 against the Charlotte Hornets.

Driving the news: The NBA released the 2023-24 schedule Thursday afternoon.

Here are five games we're looking forward to watching:

vs. New York Knicks (Oct. 27): The Hawks' home opener comes against their newly minted Eastern Conference rival.

Any time Atlanta plays New York, expect mentions of Trae Young's epic playoff run against them in 2021 when he took a bow at half court after closing them out in five.

at Boston Celtics (Nov. 26): Speaking of the playoffs, rematch anyone? The Celtics sent Atlanta home in six games during the first round last year.

But in game five, Young hit a deep game winner in The Garden.

vs. Denver Nuggets (Dec. 11): The defending NBA champions will be in the A for the only time in the regular season. Fans will get a chance to see Finals MPV Nikola Jokic in the flesh.

vs. Lakers (Jan. 30): He's entering the 21st year of his career, but he's still must-watch TV: LeBron James, the NBA's all time leading scorer, makes his lone appearance during the regular season in Atlanta.

at Mavericks (April 5): Trae vs. Luka Doncic. The two will forever be linked after the 2018 draft night trade that brought Young to Atlanta.

Ross' thought bubble: The Hawks will get their first full year under head coach Quin Snyder. They should win about 50 games this season and make the playoffs without needing the play-in tournament.

