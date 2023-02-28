Welcome (back) to Atlanta, Quin Snyder

Atlanta Hawks fans will get their first look at new head coach Quin Snyder Tuesday night as the team takes on the Washington Wizards, Axios' Ross Terrell writes.

Why it matters: The former Utah Jazz coach is tasked with turning around a team that has been the picture of mediocrity following a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago.

Driving the news: Atlanta hired Snyder, who worked as an assistant Hawks coach for one season roughly a decade ago, on a five-year deal over the weekend because of his track record of establishing a winning culture, solid relationships with his players and developing talent while holding them accountable, ESPN reports.

The intrigue: His relationship with Trae Young, the Hawks' young star player, will go a long way in determining how successful Atlanta can be.

This will be Young's third head coach since he was drafted five years ago. (Fourth if you include Joe Prunty's brief interim stint this season.)

State of play: The Hawks enter Tuesday with a 31-30 record and the eighth seed in the East having won their last two games.

💭 Ross' thought bubble: Welp, Mr. Snyder. You have your work cut out for you but the talent is there to make a playoff run.