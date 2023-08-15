Georgia football is No. 1 in preseason AP poll

Data: AP; Table: Axios Visuals

The Georgia Bulldogs will open their quest for an unprecedented third-straight national championship from an unfamiliar position — they'll start the year as the No. 1 team in the country.

Driving the news: Georgia ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, released on Monday, and it wasn't even close. The team received 60 of 63 first-place votes.

Why it matters: It's not how you start the season, but how you finish it. And the Bulldogs have finished the past two as the national champions.

No team has won three-straight championships since AP started doing polls in 1933, the wire service reported.

Between the lines: It's only the second time Georgia's been No. 1 to start the year; the other was 2008.