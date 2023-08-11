Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" comes to Atlanta

Share on email (opens in new window)

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance" world tour at MetLife Stadium on July 30. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour kicks off a three-day run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight with no opening acts.

Here's what to know if you're going.

Get in Formation: MARTA recommends concertgoers who take the train buy their merch before the show and leave the stadium immediately after for ease traveling out of Mercedes-Benz or Vine City stations.

New this weekend: MARTA will offer bus shuttles from Vine City to West End stations for those heading south after the show.

Break My Soul, but don't break your soles: The concert, roughly 2.5 hours long, starts at 8pm. Wear comfortable shoes and plan accordingly.

Listen: During the song "ENERGY," Bey sings, "Look around, everybody on mute." At this moment, the audience should stay silent.