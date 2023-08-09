Atlanta to require gas stations to have security cameras
The city of Atlanta will require gas station owners to install surveillance cameras at fuel pumps.
Why it matters: Atlanta City Council passed a resolution with the new requirement this week. Residents previously told council members that they feel unsafe when they pump gas because they have been victims of crimes.
- These cameras — particularly high-quality systems — also are vital in helping police solve crimes.
Details: Cameras will be required to show multiple pumps and produce retrievable images and videos that can be enlarged if needed.
- Owners will also be responsible for maintaining the surveillance systems and will be required to have a backup camera system in place.
What they're saying: City Council member Andrea Boone, a co-sponsor of the legislation, said in a statement after the vote that the requirement will help "keep our seniors, children, and patrons safe at the service stations and convenience stores."
- "Once it goes into effect, this legislation can help assist law enforcement in their attempts to curb the activity and hopefully give our residents a sense of comfort," she said.
What we're watching: No date outlining when the law will go into effect was included in the ordinance.
- The ordinance also requires Atlanta's chief financial officer to study the legislation for 120 days and present a plan to the Council's Finance Executive Committee to implement the requirement.
