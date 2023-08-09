Atlanta to require gas stations to have security cameras

The city of Atlanta will require gas station owners to install surveillance cameras at fuel pumps.

Why it matters: Atlanta City Council passed a resolution with the new requirement this week. Residents previously told council members that they feel unsafe when they pump gas because they have been victims of crimes.

These cameras — particularly high-quality systems — also are vital in helping police solve crimes.

Details: Cameras will be required to show multiple pumps and produce retrievable images and videos that can be enlarged if needed.

Owners will also be responsible for maintaining the surveillance systems and will be required to have a backup camera system in place.

What they're saying: City Council member Andrea Boone, a co-sponsor of the legislation, said in a statement after the vote that the requirement will help "keep our seniors, children, and patrons safe at the service stations and convenience stores."

"Once it goes into effect, this legislation can help assist law enforcement in their attempts to curb the activity and hopefully give our residents a sense of comfort," she said.

What we're watching: No date outlining when the law will go into effect was included in the ordinance.