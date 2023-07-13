Atlanta wants gas stations to install cameras at pumps

Share on email (opens in new window)

Gas station owners in Atlanta may soon be required to install cameras on their properties.

Why it matters: Cameras — particularly high-quality systems — are vital in helping police solve crimes.

Driving the news: The Atlanta City Council's Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Tuesday approved an ordinance mandating these businesses to install video surveillance systems.

Details: The legislation, which notes that a large number of violent crimes take place at gas stations, requires owners to install a "continuous video recording system dedicated to each fuel pump."

Cameras will be required to produce retrievable images and video that can be enlarged if needed.

They also have to be maintained and running at all times while the station is open.

Store owners must also have a backup camera system in place.

What they're saying: Several residents spoke in favor of the ordinance at Tuesday's meeting.

"As a young woman in this city that I call home, I unfortunately have been personally victimized by the undocumented mayhem and … unsolicited transgressions that happen at gas stations," a Westview resident told committee members.

Ricky Brown, an Atlanta business owner who helps veterans and ex-offenders get back on their feet, said he gets asked every week by women to accompany them to gas stations "because they don't feel safe."

Of note: Deputy Police Chief Timothy Peek said the Atlanta Connect program, which provides officers a list of cameras they can request access to for their investigations, has more than 33,000 cameras in the database.

He said the department is looking to grow the program and integrate gas station cameras into the system.

Zoom out: In DeKalb, an ordinance went into effect on June 30 that requires establishments in unincorporated areas to have high-quality video systems, according to the AJC.

What's next: Atlanta's ordinance is set to be considered by the full City Council.