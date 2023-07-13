Atlanta wants gas stations to install cameras at pumps
Gas station owners in Atlanta may soon be required to install cameras on their properties.
Why it matters: Cameras — particularly high-quality systems — are vital in helping police solve crimes.
Driving the news: The Atlanta City Council's Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Tuesday approved an ordinance mandating these businesses to install video surveillance systems.
Details: The legislation, which notes that a large number of violent crimes take place at gas stations, requires owners to install a "continuous video recording system dedicated to each fuel pump."
- Cameras will be required to produce retrievable images and video that can be enlarged if needed.
- They also have to be maintained and running at all times while the station is open.
- Store owners must also have a backup camera system in place.
What they're saying: Several residents spoke in favor of the ordinance at Tuesday's meeting.
- "As a young woman in this city that I call home, I unfortunately have been personally victimized by the undocumented mayhem and … unsolicited transgressions that happen at gas stations," a Westview resident told committee members.
- Ricky Brown, an Atlanta business owner who helps veterans and ex-offenders get back on their feet, said he gets asked every week by women to accompany them to gas stations "because they don't feel safe."
Of note: Deputy Police Chief Timothy Peek said the Atlanta Connect program, which provides officers a list of cameras they can request access to for their investigations, has more than 33,000 cameras in the database.
- He said the department is looking to grow the program and integrate gas station cameras into the system.
Zoom out: In DeKalb, an ordinance went into effect on June 30 that requires establishments in unincorporated areas to have high-quality video systems, according to the AJC.
What's next: Atlanta's ordinance is set to be considered by the full City Council.
