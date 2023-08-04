Outkast crowned the kings of Atlanta hip-hop
Ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together for the Axios Atlanta best-ever hip-hop champions: André "André 3000" Benjamin and Antwan "Big Boi" Patton, together known as Outkast.
Why it matters: Atlanta is (in)arguably the hip-hop capital of the world, home to many top-flight talents.
Catch up quick: For generations, mankind has searched for some way to measure Atlanta's best-ever hip-hop artist.
- Then you, dear Axios reader, came along.
In the weeds: Several times while watching this tournament it felt like watching Lionel Messi play, well, Atlanta United.
- Talented challengers? Of course! But no match for the master.
Details: André 3000 and Big Boi won every one of their contests with more than 85% of the votes.
- Fellow Atlanta rap titan T.I. steamrolled his opponents but hit a brick wall once he entered the final round. Outkast won 93% of the votes.
What's next: André or Big Boi, drop us a line, and we will send you some Axios swag — and take you to Humble Mumble. Lunch is on us.
