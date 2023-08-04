Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

André 3000 and Big Boi back in the heady days of 2003. Photo: Gareth Davies/Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together for the Axios Atlanta best-ever hip-hop champions: André "André 3000" Benjamin and Antwan "Big Boi" Patton, together known as Outkast.

Why it matters: Atlanta is (in)arguably the hip-hop capital of the world, home to many top-flight talents.

Catch up quick: For generations, mankind has searched for some way to measure Atlanta's best-ever hip-hop artist.

Then you, dear Axios reader, came along.

In the weeds: Several times while watching this tournament it felt like watching Lionel Messi play, well, Atlanta United.

Talented challengers? Of course! But no match for the master.

Details: André 3000 and Big Boi won every one of their contests with more than 85% of the votes.

Fellow Atlanta rap titan T.I. steamrolled his opponents but hit a brick wall once he entered the final round. Outkast won 93% of the votes.

What's next: André or Big Boi, drop us a line, and we will send you some Axios swag — and take you to Humble Mumble. Lunch is on us.