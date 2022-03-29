Humble Mumble beckons Atlanta's creative sandwich lovers

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you’re a lover of sandwiches stacked this high, and made in-house with love, head to Justin Dixon’s one-man pop-up shop Humble Mumble in Midtown.

Driving the news: Monday through Friday, from 11am to 3pm, Humble Mumble delivers a range of comfort sandwiches served sack style in the Collective Food Hall at Coda Tech Square.

Dixon says he prepares nearly everything in-house, from the sandwich meat to the spicy pickles and desserts. He brines, roasts and slices the turkey himself.

Before launching Humble Mumble in November, Dixon worked at Local Three, The Shed at Glenwood, Bully Boy and most recently, WonderKid.

The big (tasty) picture: A limited-edition sandwich headlines the menu. Starting today, it's the Club 112, a stack of roasted turkey, smoked ham, beef bacon, aged cheddar, greens, avocado, pickled tomato and chipotle mayo.

It follows the Aquemini, a tuna and farm egg salad with roasted peppers and lemon capers.

Don't miss the OG Meatloaf Melt (beef and pork meatloaf with bacon jam and pimento cheese), The Italian Job (salami, coppa, soppressata, mortadella and prosciutto) and four other sandwiches that are so big you’re likely taking the other half home.

Dixon named Humble Mumble after the Outkast song of the same name. He finds inspiration from the song's themes of hard work, standing up to injustice and humility, according to the pop-up's website.

"My sandwich philosophy: It needs to be f–king good. And it needs to make sense.”

— Justin Dixon

🤟 Thomas's thought bubble: I had the Turkey Stack and the Captain Planet. Both were delicious and packed a freshness and joy I haven’t experienced from a sandwich in years. Plus, the bread had a light crispness.