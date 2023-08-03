Vote for Atlanta's best hip-hop artist

Share on email (opens in new window)

Credit: Axios Visuals

Are you ready for the main event?!?

What's happening: The battle we've all been waiting for. Our weeklong bracket challenge to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop ends with a final standoff between two Atlanta hip-hop titans.

State of play: In one corner we have T.I.

Born Clifford Harris Jr., the rapper raised in west Atlanta's Center Hill neighborhood helped usher trap into the mainstream in the early 2000s and collaborated with all-star artists like Destiny's Child, Justin Timberlake and Eminem.

Just a few years after his debut album, T.I. parlayed the musical success into acting roles ("ATL") and business ventures like real estate, nightclubs, a streaming service and the Trap Museum.

In the other corner, there's Big Boi and André 3000 of Outkast. What began as a high school friendship in East Point exploded into a global music powerhouse through the early 2000s that reinvented rap with each new record.

Decades later and the group is still synonymous with not just Atlanta hip-hop but Atlanta itself, and the truly unique yet universally embraced sound has become a city soundtrack. These dudes are deep, man.

How they got here: Your votes helped T.I. defeat Latto, Killer Mike and Migos en route to the final.

The Outkast guys absolutely pummeled their first three opponents, Gunna, Ludacris and Childish Gambino.

What's next: You hold the crown in your hands. Who shall wear it?

Let's vote!