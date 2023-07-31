52 mins ago - Culture
Vote for Atlanta's best hip-hop artist
Hip-hop is celebrating its 50th birthday this month, and all week long we are answering once and for all, using a highly (un)scientific online poll, a thorny question: who's Atlanta's best-ever hip-hop artist?
Zoom out: Axios Local voters across the country are casting ballots, and the winners of each local tournament will face off to determine the grand champion.
- Hip-hop might have been born in New York, but it was perfected in Atlanta. (Go ahead, come at us.)
Yes, but: Where's Lil Baby? (Between him and Gunna, yes, it was a tough call.) Earthgang? (Legends but also relatively not well known.) Usher? (He's a soul singer.)
