Vote for Atlanta's best hip-hop artist

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Hip-hop is celebrating its 50th birthday this month, and all week long we are answering once and for all, using a highly (un)scientific online poll, a thorny question: who's Atlanta's best-ever hip-hop artist?

Zoom out: Axios Local voters across the country are casting ballots, and the winners of each local tournament will face off to determine the grand champion.

Hip-hop might have been born in New York, but it was perfected in Atlanta. (Go ahead, come at us.)

Yes, but: Where's Lil Baby? (Between him and Gunna, yes, it was a tough call.) Earthgang? (Legends but also relatively not well known.) Usher? (He's a soul singer.)

Now let's go vote!