Judge grants "Stop Cop City" activists more time for referendum push
A judge has given activists protesting the city's public safety training center more time to collect signatures to put the issue onto the ballot.
Driving the news: In a Thursday decision, a federal judge ruled in favor of four DeKalb citizens who argued that non-Atlanta residents should be allowed to collect signatures for the petition calling for a November referendum. (Only Atlanta residents are permitted to sign.)
- The judge also reset the 60-day window activists have to collect signatures — giving them at least an extra month, though the clock doesn't start until the city clerk approves the new document.
- Valid signatures collected since June 21, the start of the original window, will still count, too.
- Axios has not received a response from the City Clerk’s Office regarding the status of the new petition documents — and therefore the exact new deadline.
Why it matters: The ruling gives activists more time to meet the uphill task of collecting 70,000 signatures of Atlantans registered to vote in 2021 — plus thousands more in case some are rejected during the vetting process.
- Organizers reported earlier this week that they’ve collected more than 30,000 so far, according to the AJC.
What they’re saying: Brian Spears, whose law firm represented the DeKalb plaintiffs, told Axios they are "delighted" that the judge moved so quickly.
- "It's a very time sensitive matter and we are looking forward to the petition process and the canvassing process to continue forward with our clients’ full participation," he said.
The other side: The city did not respond to Axios' request for comment.
Catch up quick: "Stop Cop City" organizers last month announced plans to launch a petition drive after the Council voted to allocate $31 million towards the $90 million project.
- The campaign recently received a major financial boost from James "Fergie" Chambers, a member of the Cox family who posted last week on social media that he will donate $600,000 towards the referendum.
Editor's note: Axios is owned by Cox Enterprises.
