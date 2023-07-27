Opponents of Atlanta's public safety training center will have more time to collect signatures to force the question on the ballot. Photo: Cheney Orr/Getty Images

A judge has given activists protesting the city's public safety training center more time to collect signatures to put the issue onto the ballot.

Driving the news: In a Thursday decision, a federal judge ruled in favor of four DeKalb citizens who argued that non-Atlanta residents should be allowed to collect signatures for the petition calling for a November referendum. (Only Atlanta residents are permitted to sign.)

The judge also reset the 60-day window activists have to collect signatures — giving them at least an extra month, though the clock doesn't start until the city clerk approves the new document.

Valid signatures collected since June 21, the start of the original window, will still count, too.

Axios has not received a response from the City Clerk’s Office regarding the status of the new petition documents — and therefore the exact new deadline.

Why it matters: The ruling gives activists more time to meet the uphill task of collecting 70,000 signatures of Atlantans registered to vote in 2021 — plus thousands more in case some are rejected during the vetting process.

Organizers reported earlier this week that they’ve collected more than 30,000 so far, according to the AJC.

What they’re saying: Brian Spears, whose law firm represented the DeKalb plaintiffs, told Axios they are "delighted" that the judge moved so quickly.

"It's a very time sensitive matter and we are looking forward to the petition process and the canvassing process to continue forward with our clients’ full participation," he said.

The other side: The city did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: "Stop Cop City" organizers last month announced plans to launch a petition drive after the Council voted to allocate $31 million towards the $90 million project.

The campaign recently received a major financial boost from James "Fergie" Chambers, a member of the Cox family who posted last week on social media that he will donate $600,000 towards the referendum.

Editor's note: Axios is owned by Cox Enterprises.