The fight over Roswell's downtown promenade proposal
A fight over plans to periodically close a downtown Roswell street for pedestrians is coming to a head.
Driving the news: A task force of business owners and residents meets tonight at Roswell City Hall for the first time — and has until Aug. 11 to present their findings to government officials.
Catch up quick: In May, Roswell city leaders faced backlash from some downtown business owners and residents for proposing to shut down a segment of Canton Street — and the parking spaces along it — to create a car-free promenade on summertime weekends.
- Businesses argued their revenues drop 40 to 100% when the city closes any segment of Canton Street.
The big picture: During the height of the pandemic, cities — including Houston and Nashville — eased regulations on curbside dining. Atlanta was one of many to turn parking spaces into mini-parks.
- In some cases, officials closed streets altogether to meet a surge in demand for outdoor activities.
Yes, but: Thou shalt not tinker with parking in metro Atlanta without a battle.
What they're saying: "This is about [business owners'] investment, their money, their businesses, and the jobs they have created," Doug Curling, a business owner and resident, told Axios in a statement.
- "And it's, importantly, about this mixed-use neighborhood feeling steamrolled and disrespected by their local government and demanding better from them," he said.
The other side: Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and promenade supporters argue doing so would draw more people to the bustling downtown and increase foot traffic.
- Wilson has, however, apologized for poor public outreach ahead of the task force's formation on July 11 and an ordinance requiring it to produce a report within 45 days. Opponents have protested the tight timeline.
What we're watching: Critics want the city to build a proposed parking deck nearby before shutting down the street and argue that downtown Roswell already has a pedestrian alleyway.
