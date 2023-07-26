The fight over Roswell's downtown promenade proposal

A fight over plans to periodically close a downtown Roswell street for pedestrians is coming to a head.

Driving the news: A task force of business owners and residents meets tonight at Roswell City Hall for the first time — and has until Aug. 11 to present their findings to government officials.

Catch up quick: In May, Roswell city leaders faced backlash from some downtown business owners and residents for proposing to shut down a segment of Canton Street — and the parking spaces along it — to create a car-free promenade on summertime weekends.

Businesses argued their revenues drop 40 to 100% when the city closes any segment of Canton Street.

The big picture: During the height of the pandemic, cities — including Houston and Nashville — eased regulations on curbside dining. Atlanta was one of many to turn parking spaces into mini-parks.

In some cases, officials closed streets altogether to meet a surge in demand for outdoor activities.

Yes, but: Thou shalt not tinker with parking in metro Atlanta without a battle.

What they're saying: "This is about [business owners'] investment, their money, their businesses, and the jobs they have created," Doug Curling, a business owner and resident, told Axios in a statement.

"And it's, importantly, about this mixed-use neighborhood feeling steamrolled and disrespected by their local government and demanding better from them," he said.

The other side: Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson and promenade supporters argue doing so would draw more people to the bustling downtown and increase foot traffic.

Wilson has, however, apologized for poor public outreach ahead of the task force's formation on July 11 and an ordinance requiring it to produce a report within 45 days. Opponents have protested the tight timeline.

What we're watching: Critics want the city to build a proposed parking deck nearby before shutting down the street and argue that downtown Roswell already has a pedestrian alleyway.