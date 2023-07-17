Barbie fever is sweeping the country and, if you don't act fast, you might not be able to grab a ticket to what's being hyped as the hottest movie of the summer.

Why it matters: The pink, dreamy Barbiecore aesthetic is taking over local restaurants and bars ahead of the July 21 "Barbie" premiere, and Atlanta's theaters are fast selling out for opening weekend.

What's happening: Theaters, as well as dance clubs and breweries, are planning to host screenings and other Barbie-themed events.

IPIC Theater at Colony Square will host a Barbie Blowout Party and an early access screening of the movie at 7pm on Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, the event is sold out.

Purgatory at the Masquerade is planning a "C'mon Barbie! A Dance Party" at 9pm on Saturday.

Wild Leap Atlanta will host a Barbie-inspired brunch 11am-4pm on Saturday.

The intrigue: "Barbie" premieres the same day as Christopher Nolan's significantly darker film "Oppenheimer," a biopic about the man who created the atomic bomb.

It's led many fans and celebrities to plan Barbenheimer double features of the polar opposite movies.

📬 Tell us: Are you planning to see "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" this weekend?

Go deeper: Barbie Marketing Mania