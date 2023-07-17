27 mins ago - Things to Do

Barbie fever sweeps Atlanta

Kristal Dixon
Illustration of Barbie doll hands reaching for a pink "admit one" ticket.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Barbie fever is sweeping the country and, if you don't act fast, you might not be able to grab a ticket to what's being hyped as the hottest movie of the summer.

Why it matters: The pink, dreamy Barbiecore aesthetic is taking over local restaurants and bars ahead of the July 21 "Barbie" premiere, and Atlanta's theaters are fast selling out for opening weekend.

What's happening: Theaters, as well as dance clubs and breweries, are planning to host screenings and other Barbie-themed events.

The intrigue: "Barbie" premieres the same day as Christopher Nolan's significantly darker film "Oppenheimer," a biopic about the man who created the atomic bomb.

  • It's led many fans and celebrities to plan Barbenheimer double features of the polar opposite movies.

📬 Tell us: Are you planning to see "Barbie" or "Oppenheimer" this weekend?

Go deeper: Barbie Marketing Mania

